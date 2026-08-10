Oakland County school district rolls out standardized emergency language

Oakland County schools are preparing to use a new set of standardized emergency terms designed to improve communication during school crises.

The Oakland Schools district hosted a briefing Monday for local media and school communication professionals outlining standard response terminology, a framework that uses five common emergency actions: hold, secure, lockdown, evacuate and shelter. Officials say the goal is to create consistency among schools, law enforcement agencies, parents and the public during emergency situations.

School Psychology Consultant Susan Kocrski said differing terminology between agencies can create confusion during critical incidents.

"When one law enforcement agency is using a certain action and term and another one is using something different, it leaves the school very vulnerable," Kocrski said during the meeting.

The effort comes as Michigan considers proposed rules that would require schools statewide to use standardized emergency terminology, though those rules have not yet been published. Oakland Schools officials say districts are moving forward with training efforts so staff are prepared for the start of the school year.

Patricia Chinn, supervisor of school culture and climate at Oakland Schools, said recent events have highlighted the need for a shared language.

"We've had a lot of events across our state, and across our nation, and our schools, and in other spaces. And so it's really important for us to start thinking about how do we ensure that safety and that common language?" Chinn said.

The terminology is intended to replace confusing or district-specific language and help ensure everyone understands what type of emergency is occurring and what actions should be taken.

Chinn said using common terminology can help reduce confusion during stressful situations.

"These crisis situations, obviously, are really emotional. They're high level of emotions. They're obviously also not safe. So we want to make sure that people are speaking the same language, that they're saying the same things, and understanding those responses in the same way," Chinn said.

Oakland Schools officials say districts throughout the county have already begun training staff and law enforcement partners and are preparing to implement the terminology as students return to school this fall.