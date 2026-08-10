Lightning strikes tree, sparks fire at Farmington Hills home

A family of four escaped a house fire sparked by a lightning strike early Monday morning in Farmington Hills, fire officials said.

Farmington Hills Fire Marshal Jason Baloga says crews responded to a fire on Morningview Street off Middlebelt Road between 11 and 12 Mile roads around 5 a.m. Monday, and found the exterior of the home ablaze when they arrived.

Baloga said two adults and two children were inside the home sleeping at the time of the fire. Officials say they believe lightning struck a tree near the home, igniting the blaze. Two windows were broken as a result of the lightning strike, Baloga said.

No one was injured in the fire, according to Baloga.

Consumers Energy was called to the home for a small gas leak that was quickly contained.

Baloga said the family is currently displaced, but is receiving assistance from family.