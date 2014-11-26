CBS News Live
Recent drownings in South Haven bring attention to the lack of beach lifeguards on the Great Lakes.
According to a 2022 report by the Michigan Education Association, 92% percent of schools say substitutes are hard to come by, while 71% saw a shortage in full-time teaching positions.
A 16-year-old lost control of their vehicle while driving in Northern Michigan early on Tuesday and an MSP trooper caught the accident on their dash cam.
Two men convicted of plotting to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will be sentenced in December, a judge said Wednesday.
Michigan lawmakers were turned down Wednesday in their request to appeal a May order that suspends a ban on abortion.
Chad Rhodes, Chairman of the Detroit Black Chamber of Commerce, joins Jackie Paige on Community Connect to discuss the relaunch of the chamber and how Black businesses are growing in Detroit.
Tommey Walker, Owner of "Vs. Everybody," joins Jackie Paige on Community Connect to discuss the origins of the brand and how it has caught fire across the world.
Tiffany Cartwright, Owner of Amarra Products, joins Jackie Paige on Community Connect, to discuss her life journey from State Judge to a prominent business owner.
Carolyn Faulkner, Executive Director of Abigayle Ministries, joins Lisa Germani on Community Connect to discuss the programs offered at Abigayle Ministries and why it's important to support the pregnant women that come to their doors.
Starling joined Lisa Germani on Community Connect to discuss and focus on the foster care aspect of his job, and MDHHS's role in the safety of Michigan foster care children.
Willie "the Wonder" Horton — who wore No 23 when he played for the 1968 World Champion Detroit Tigers — appears on CBS 62's "Michigan Matters" in an exclusive conversation to talk about his career, helping his beloved hometown, Mr. "I" and overcoming COVID.
Automotive Hall of Fame Celebrates Mobility Champions & Diversity
Recent drownings in Lake Michigan have brought renewed attention to the lack of lifeguards on beaches.
The Belle Isle Aquarium welcomes a new member to their team…one with eight legs.
Michigan State University graduate and Farmington Hills resident Charles "Randy" Perkins considers his first trip and experience in the Dominican Republic a calling in life.
University of Michigan researchers are studying how well people with autism spectrum disorder can detect road hazards, and plan to assist the young motorists in sharpening their driving skills.
A mysterious illness is infecting dogs in Michigan and some cases appear to be deadly.
The Macomb County Sheriff's Office is searching for dispatchers, and those who are interested can attend a dispatch career event on Thursday.
With the start of the school year around the corner, Detroit Now takes a look at how law enforcement is training to keep kids safe.
Officials say with the rapid erosion that is occurring could have led to lane closures on Interstate 94.
A jury on Tuesday convicted two men of conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2020, in a plot prosecutors described as a rallying cry for a U.S. civil war by anti-government extremists.