Westland police searching for 75-year-old man who hasn't been seen since April 8

WESTLAND, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Westland Police Department is seeking the public's assistance as they are still searching for a 75-year-old man who has been missing for nearly a month.

James Sanford Westland Police Department

James Sanford left his home in the 37000 block of Westwood Circle, located in the area of Joy and Newburgh, at 2 p.m. on Monday, April 8, and did not return. He needs medication and left his home without it.

Sanford is described as being 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing 220 lbs., with gray facial hair on his chin. He was last seen wearing blue sweatpants, a black zip-up hoodie, black tennis shoes and a blue "USA Baseball" hat.

Westland police are stressing that this is an urgent case, as Sanford has been missing for an extended period.

Authorities have conducted multiple ground and aerial searches with assistance from Michigan State Police. Thermal imaging devices were used in all of these searches.

Police have contacted local hospitals and police agencies in areas where Sanford previously lived. They also handed out missing persons posters to the community.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Westland police at 734-722-9600.