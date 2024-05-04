Voters to decide on $150M bond proposal for Hazel Park Schools

HAZEL PARK, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A big vote is happening on Tuesday in Hazel Park. Voters will decide on a $150 million bond proposal.

The school district says the bond proposal will help usher them into the future.

"We knew for several years we needed a bond, and we were waiting for our mills to drop from our previous bonds to come to the taxpayers for previously needed repairs," said Dr. Amy Kruppe, Superintendent of Hazel Park Schools.

According to the district, several schools need major repairs. The proposal also calls for a new elementary school to replace Webster Early Childhood Center. It will cost upwards of $30 million to renovate the building while constructing a new school would cost around $50 million.

"Having a school that we pay $30-35 million to renovate and it'll still be at 100 years old at the end of the 30-year bond, it made much more sense to rebuild," Dr. Kruppe said.

Throughout Hazel Park, it's clear that some are for or against the proposal. Signage is scattered throughout the area.

Some believe a 30-year bond of $150 million is too much.

"We are going to be bound to this for 30 years, so whether it's going to stay the same or not, we are bound to this for 30 years, and it's going to max out our credit in the community," said Ryan Bischoff, a concerned resident.

According to the district, if approved millage rates wouldn't increase from current rates. The district says months of research went into determining the 9-digit price tag.

According to the superintendent, if approved, after 10 years, the district could refinance.

"We will refinance when the interest rates go down. After 10 years, each series can be refinanced, that will shorten it," Kruppe said.

The district says bond proposal funds can't be used for employee salaries. As required by the state, they must be independently audited, too.

"There wasn't a committee made like there always has been. A lot of these people see a lot of issues with the administration; they don't think spending money will fix the problem," Bischoff said.

If approved, here are three stages of improvement: It'll target things like safety, security and overall general maintenance.

Still, it's the hefty price tag that causes apprehension.

"We need functioning, working schools, but that doesn't mean we spend this much money on it. Two years ago, they proposed this at $36 million, and now they are at $150 million," Bischoff said.

The bonds will be sold in three series. The $150 million amount could be lowered as time goes on.

"We've already seen a $325k potential savings in the $150 million bond without even getting into it. So each year, depending on the equalized assessed valuation, it will continue to go down," Kruppe said.

If this bond is approved, updates and school improvements will be in stages, with the first starting this summer.

Construction would take up to six years to complete at the new elementary school.