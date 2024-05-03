Oak Park teacher reunites with students who saved his life

OAK PARK, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - It took a quick reaction to save the life of an Oak Park teacher participating in a friendly basketball game between students and teachers.

"I was feeling a little winded, but I didn't really notice anything because I've never known anything other than to just fight through it," said Al Kattola, a physical education teacher with Oak Park Schools, who collapsed on March 22.

In the blink of an eye, the situation went from lighthearted fun to dangerous.

"I realized, like, from a distance, he was not okay, so I knew to get up and check his pulse, and once I did, I realized he doesn't have a pulse," said Israel Dubose, an Oak Park High School junior.

The school's assistant principal, Rona Glenn, made quick work of getting the school's external defibrillator from the hallway.

"The shock was given and Mr. Kattola's pulse was brought back, and about that time, EMS had got here," Dubose said.

The two students responsible for taking charge and administering the first round of medical care before the professionals arrived received their training from the nurse's assistant program they were participating in.

"One of the first skills that we learned was CPR. We were watching a basketball game. We didn't know that we would have to jump up and save someone's life," said Correy Coleman, who helped with chest compressions.

After four days in the hospital, Kattola is back on his feet and at school.

"I love that I chose this profession. Not many people like me, first off the boat, get to be teachers," he said. "They laughed at me. They said I wouldn't make enough money, but they're wrong. I'm making millions."