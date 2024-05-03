Metro Detroit man accused of threatening women at gunpoint, sexually assaulting her

Detroit Public Schools sees surge in marijuana incidents, new road closures and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - A Fraser man accused of threatening a woman at gunpoint and sexually assaulting her has been charged.

Mario Davis, 39, is charged with three counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and three counts of felony firearm. He was arraigned at 39th District Court and received a $500,000 cash/surety bond. He must wear a GPS tether if released.

According to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office, Davis allegedly picked the woman up in his vehicle on April 28 and threatened her. He then drove her to his home, where he allegedly sexually assaulted her multiple times.

"The act of criminal sexual conduct at gunpoint is a violation of trust and an assault on human dignity. We will vigorously pursue justice for the victim, and those who commit such crimes will face the full extent of the law," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido in a statement.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for May 8, and a preliminary exam is scheduled for May 15.