Man, 32, struck by gunfire while driving in Metro Detroit

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - The Ann Arbor Police Department is investigating after a man was struck by gunfire early Friday morning. 

The 32-year-old man was struck by gunfire while driving in the 3300 block of Washtenaw Avenue at 1:45 a.m. on May 3, police said.

The man drove himself to the University of Michigan hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the shooting is not believed to be random, and they are working on determining suspect details. 

No other information has been released at this time.

First published on May 3, 2024 / 8:34 AM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

