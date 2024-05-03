Man, 32, struck by gunfire while driving in Metro Detroit

Detroit Public Schools sees surge in marijuana incidents, new road closures and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - The Ann Arbor Police Department is investigating after a man was struck by gunfire early Friday morning.

The 32-year-old man was struck by gunfire while driving in the 3300 block of Washtenaw Avenue at 1:45 a.m. on May 3, police said.

The man drove himself to the University of Michigan hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the shooting is not believed to be random, and they are working on determining suspect details.

No other information has been released at this time.