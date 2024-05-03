Man, 32, struck by gunfire while driving in Metro Detroit
(CBS DETROIT) - The Ann Arbor Police Department is investigating after a man was struck by gunfire early Friday morning.
The 32-year-old man was struck by gunfire while driving in the 3300 block of Washtenaw Avenue at 1:45 a.m. on May 3, police said.
The man drove himself to the University of Michigan hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police say the shooting is not believed to be random, and they are working on determining suspect details.
No other information has been released at this time.