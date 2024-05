Detroit Public Schools sees surge in marijuana incidents, new road closures and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - Authorities in Southwest Michigan wrangled in a "rogue goat" duo Thursday morning.

The goats were found near the intersection of Glenwood Drive and Benson Street in Hastings. Officers wrangled the goats into the back seat of their patrol cars.

Police say the goats were taken to the Barry County Animal Shelter, where they were "incarcerated" until they were reunited with their owners.

****GOATS**** A couple of rogue goats were found near the intersection of Glenwood and Benson in Hastings today. ... Posted by Hastings City Police Department on Thursday, May 2, 2024