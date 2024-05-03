Former ATF agent who lived in Metro Detroit to stand trial for COVID-19 pandemic loan fraud

Detroit Public Schools sees surge in marijuana incidents, new road closures and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - A former Farmington Hills woman, who used to be an agent for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms, was bound over to stand trial in connection to obtaining fraudulent loans during the COVID-19 pandemic, officials said.

Tiesha Johnson, 56, waived her preliminary examination and will stand trial in Oakland County.

The issue was referred to Nessel by the U.S. Department of Justice Office of Inspector General in July 2022. Johnson allegedly received two PPP loans and one EID loan totaling $34,675 while she was an ATF investigator and a federal employee.

The purpose of these loans was to help businesses cover payroll expenses during the height of the pandemic.

Johnson was arrested in Dallas on warrants from Attorney General Dana Nessel's office and brought back to Michigan. In December 2023, Johnson was arraigned on three counts of false pretenses, $1,000 to $20,000.

"These federal loan programs were meant to keep businesses afloat amid the international pandemic," said Nessel when announcing charges last December. "Defrauding your country, your neighbors, and your fellow Americans during a time of global crisis for your own financial gain cannot be tolerated. The State of Michigan saw millions of dollars fraudulently taken from these programs, and my office remains committed to rooting out and prosecuting the fraudsters and scammers responsible."

Johnson is scheduled to appear in court on May 8.