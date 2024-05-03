Watch CBS News
Michigan authorities seize 2 guns, cocaine, fentanyl and other drugs in Oakland County

(CBS DETROIT) - Authorities in Michigan executed three search warrants on Thursday and seized guns, drugs and cash, state police said. 

Detectives seized two guns, drugs and cash while serving three search warrants in Oakland County. Michigan State Police

The County of Macomb Enforcement Team (COMET) executed the search warrants in Oakland County on May 2. Detectives found and recovered more than 500 grams of cocaine, more than 50 grams of fentanyl, oxycodone pills and two guns. 

In addition, the detectives seized $2,600 with intent to forfeit. 

State police say the street value of the drugs is about $20,000. 

COMET detectives were assisted by the Thumb Narcotics Team, Waterford Police Department, Oakland County Sheriff's Office and the FBI.

First published on May 3, 2024 / 11:31 AM EDT

