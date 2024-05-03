Adoption campaign underway at Detroit Animal Care and Control before move to new building

Adoptions underway at Detroit Animal Care and Control ahead of move to new facility

(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Animal Care and Control shelter is pushing to find new homes for the dogs up for adoption as it begins the transition to a new facility.

Throughout the month of May, it is hosting special adoption events to try to clear the shelter on Chrysler Drive, just south of Clay Street.

"We can't just move the equipment here because the dogs here need it. But it has to be moved over to the new facility. So what we're trying to do is get these dogs a loving home so that we can get everything moved over and start over at the new facility," said Crystal Perkins, General Services director for the city of Detroit.

Andres Gutierrez/CBS Detroit

Perkins said it'll take two to three weeks to move into the new shelter on Russell and Ferry streets.

"For the animals, it's going to be a lot better. Just in a cleaner environment, the air quality is going to be better over there. Hopefully, the upper respiratory infections that they get here in this, you know, older building won't be an issue over there. Every room over there has its own individual air filtration system," said Sue Valentine, an animal shelter assistant.

To adopt one of the more than 100 dogs available, you must be at least 18 years old, possess a valid ID, and undergo an adoption interview.

To learn more, visit the Detroit Animal Care and Control website.