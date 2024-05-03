Detroit's Movement Music Festival ranks among happiest in U.S.

Detroit Public Schools sees surge in marijuana incidents, new road closures and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - The summer festival season is here, and Detroit's Movement Music Festival has landed among the best in the U.S. when it comes to happiness.

According to a report from Casino.com, the event is among the top five of 2024 happiest music festivals. The top festival is Burning Man in Nevada, followed by Lollapalooza in Chicago, Coachella in California and the Electric Daisy Carnival in Las Vegas.

The report followed the beats per minute, stating that "music with a tempo of 90 to 150 beats per minute (BPM) has been found to generate more positive emotions, such as happiness and joy, while also decreasing negative emotions."

The report found five genres that are considered the happiest: Techno (160-120 bpm), Rock (140-110 bpm), House Music (135-118 bpm), Pop (130-100 bpm) and Hip-Hop (115-85).

The Movement Music Festival has a bpm range of 160-120 for techno, according to the report.

The annual event will return to Hart Plaza on May 25-27. The full lineup of the 2024 festival includes Richie Hawtin and Solomun as headliners to joining Fatboy Slim.