Detroit-area woman charged for allegedly shooting boyfriend in neck
(CBS DETROIT) - A 30-year-old Detroit-area woman is charged in the non-fatal shooting of her 41-year-old boyfriend.
Leah Renee Johnson, of Dearborn Heights, was charged with assault with intent to murder and felony firearm in connection to allegedly shooting her boyfriend, a Dearborn Heights man.
At 2:38 a.m. on Wednesday, May 1, Dearborn Heights officers responded to a home in the 25100 block of Colgate Street after receiving a report of a shooting.
When they arrived, they found the man in the bedroom with a gunshot wound to the neck. He was taken to a local hospital to be treated.
Officials say Johnson and her boyfriend allegedly got into an argument, which escalated, and Johnson shot her boyfriend, non-fatally injuring him. The couple had been living together at the time of the incident.
Johnson was scheduled to be arraigned in the afternoon on Friday, May 3.