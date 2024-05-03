Detroit-area woman charged for allegedly shooting boyfriend in neck

Detroit Public Schools sees surge in marijuana incidents, new road closures and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - A 30-year-old Detroit-area woman is charged in the non-fatal shooting of her 41-year-old boyfriend.

Leah Renee Johnson, of Dearborn Heights, was charged with assault with intent to murder and felony firearm in connection to allegedly shooting her boyfriend, a Dearborn Heights man.

At 2:38 a.m. on Wednesday, May 1, Dearborn Heights officers responded to a home in the 25100 block of Colgate Street after receiving a report of a shooting.

When they arrived, they found the man in the bedroom with a gunshot wound to the neck. He was taken to a local hospital to be treated.

Officials say Johnson and her boyfriend allegedly got into an argument, which escalated, and Johnson shot her boyfriend, non-fatally injuring him. The couple had been living together at the time of the incident.

Johnson was scheduled to be arraigned in the afternoon on Friday, May 3.