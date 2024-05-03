University of Michigan takes steps to prevent Gaza war protest disruptions during commencement

With student protests over the Israel-Hamas war disrupting campuses nationwide, several major universities are intent on ensuring that commencement ceremonies — joyous milestones for graduates, their families and friends — go off without a hitch this weekend.

It won't be easy. Colleges are hiring extra security, screening attendees at venues and emphasizing that significant disruptions by pro-Palestinian protesters won't be tolerated. At the same time, they're pledging to honor free-speech rights by designating protest zones.

"Milestone is a perfect word," said Ken Burdick of Tampa, Florida, describing his daughter's graduation Saturday at the University of Michigan. He hopes the big day goes untarnished.

"People can exercise their First Amendment rights without disrupting or creating fear," Burdick said of protesters.

Students booed and yelled "free Palestine" while the University of Utah president spoke Thursday night at commencement. Taylor Randall paused his speech to ask those who were protesting to leave or be removed. Outside the ceremony in Salt Lake City, a group of about 50 people were rallying. There was one arrest.

Michigan implements security measures for commencement

More than 8,000 graduates — and 63,000 spectators — are expected for Saturday's festivities inside Michigan Stadium, known as The Big House. There will be security screening, and disruptive protesters could be subject to removal. Banners, flags and any object that obstructs viewing are prohibited, and tickets or registration is required for a majority of events.

Public safety officers and staff who commonly monitor major events, such as fall football games, will be present. Author and historian Brad Meltzer is the featured speaker.

In March, an annual event recognizing students with high academic achievement ended early when pro-Palestinian protesters raised provocative signs and drowned out remarks by President Santa Ono, yelling, "You are funding genocide!" The university subsequently drafted a policy that could lead to student expulsions and staff dismissals for event disruptions, though it hasn't been finalized.

"It was painful for everyone who had gathered — and especially so for members of our Jewish community," Ono said two days later.

Protesters have erected dozens of tents on the Diag, a historic space for campus activism more than a mile away from the stadium. They're demanding that Michigan cut financial ties with companies connected to Israel. There has been no effort to break up the encampment and no arrests.

Drew Ruchim, a 22-year-old graduating with a degree in political science, said he has visited the camp to learn more. He believes some type of demonstration at the stadium seems inevitable.

"At the end of the day, it's just a graduation. I'm putting a bow on the end of my college career," said Ruchim, who is Jewish. "As long as it's peaceful — what can I possibly say?"

In a message about commencement, Laurie McCauley, Michigan's chief academic officer, told students and staff that the school respects free expression but "no one is entitled to disrupt university activities."

Blake Richards, 25, is earning a bachelor's degree in biochemistry. Richards plans to be at the football stadium Saturday after participating in a smaller ceremony Thursday for chemistry students.

"It could take away some great feelings, muddle them," Richards said of any disruptions. "But truth be told, I'm not bothered. I know others have different opinions; I'm just happy to be here."

Michigan's spring commencement ceremony begins at 10 a.m. Saturday and is scheduled to conclude at about noon.