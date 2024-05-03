Watch CBS News
Ex-Metro Detroit city councilman charged with carrying handgun without license

By DeJanay Booth-Singleton

(CBS DETROIT) - A former Warren city councilman is charged with carrying a concealed weapon without a license.

Edward Kabacinski, 50, was arraigned in 37th District Court and received a $5,000 cash/surety bond, according to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office.

Officials say Warren police officers were conducting a traffic stop on April 28 when they spotted a handgun on Kabacinski, who does not have a concealed pistol license.

"We will prosecute those who choose to unlawfully carry weapons. Everyone, regardless of who they are, is held accountable for their actions," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido in a statement.  

A probable cause hearing is scheduled for May 16.

DeJanay Booth-Singleton

DeJanay Booth-Singleton is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She covers various topics such as crime, business and politics.

First published on May 3, 2024 / 6:53 PM EDT

