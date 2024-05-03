A look at your weekend forecast for Southeast Michigan

NEXT Weather Forecast May 3, 2024 (Today)

(CBS DETROIT) - We are expecting mild temperatures, light winds, and more rain over the weekend. After the showers move out Friday evening, high pressure fills in briefly on Saturday, bringing drier weather with a bit of sun in the afternoon.

A weak cold front moves through the region on Sunday morning, bringing more shower chances.

You may not need to move all of your Cinco de Mayo plans indoors, but be prepared for scattered showers.

And if you're traveling around the state this weekend, expect mild temperatures with cooler conditions and sunshine on the west side of the state on Sunday.

