Former Wednesday's Child finds his forever home

CBS Colorado has been doing weekly profiles of children who are eligible for adoption since 1979. It is always fun to find out what happened to those youth. First at Four anchor Mekialaya White did two stories with Aaron. Together they were adventurous at the Denver Aquarium, and learned the mechanics of football with former Bronco and Super Bowl 50 champion Ryan Harris.

"They were exciting. I liked them," Aaron said of his time on Wednesday's Child.

Aaron is 15 now. He said that he still has the football that Ryan Harris signed for him.

"I'm going to try and get into sports more next year," he said.

He spent about 8 years in the foster care system.

"It was long. I hated quite a lot of it, but I made it through," he explained.

Robert

He's through with foster care because Aaron was adopted.

"I met Aaron on the evening prior to his 13th birthday, so he was 12," said Robert, Aaron's adoptive father.

Robert has fostered about 35 children, and adopted 11 of them.

"There are growing pains. Unlike a traditional family where the history of everyone is known by everyone. When you come into this you're given a black-and-white litany of the history," Robert explained.

"It's great. I'm just still getting used to the fact that I have parents because I haven't for so long. I'm just really not used to it," Aaron said.

They are still getting used to each other, but Aaron's dream came true. He's got a place to call home. He's also got a message for anyone who's thinking about adopting out of foster care.

"I've seen a lot of kids in the foster care system, interacted with them quite a lot, and all of them have really bad stories. No one really wants them, and they could be in there for years. But, they're good on the inside, so I would say give it a try with the worst. You could change the future."

LINK: Wednesday's Child on CBS Colorado

You can find out more about adoption from foster care by calling Raise the Future at (303) 755-4756 or (800) 451-5246 or go to the Raise the Future website.