Changing with the times: Colorado school gives kids new avenue for education & sports

It's no secret youth sports are changing. These days, more kids are specializing in one sport at younger ages, as opposed to playing multiple sports into adolescence.

That trend is causing schools to adapt, including Summit Academy Sports in Colorado. The school is a partnership with the charter school Summit Academy, based in Westminster, and Summit Academy Sports, an athletic development program.

"We had a lot of high-level athletes needing a good education while also pursuing their sport and so we created Summit Academy Sports," said Jordan Smith, the school's Academic Director.

The school serves students in grades 6 through 12, offering in-person classes on Tuesdays.

"The Tuesday school is completely funded by the state of Colorado, so the kids can come there at no cost," Smith said.

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The rest of the week, students participate in independent study and sports development programs offered at the Blue Sports Stable in Superior. However, students are not required to train at the Sports Stable.

"The majority of kids will choose to come here to the Blue Sport Stable to train," Smith said.

She says students have an hour of sport-specific training and an hour of weight training or speed and agility training every day.

"It's really given me the flexibility to get all my schoolwork done and not miss any of my classes," said recent graduate, Emily Wiese.

Wiese plays hockey and says Summit Academy Sports allowed her to focus on becoming a better athlete and person.



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"Everyone just pushes each other on and off the ice. I think we're just really motivated," Wiese said. "They kind of just know what you're going through without needing to ask all the time."

Summit Academy Sports is gaining popularity with the changing trends in sports participation.

"With [name, image and likeness] I think a lot of families are like, 'Oh if I, you know, invest the money now, then my kid could have a $200,000 NIL deal when they get to college,'" Smith said. "And all the money and the time invested into this was worth it."

Smith says the school's model is helping athletes grow, especially some of their female athletes.

"Oftentimes you think of sports as like a boy thing, but really it's an everybody thing, the girls invest just as much time into their sport as the boys do and it's really fun to see them grow with the amount of flexibility that they're given in this program."

CBS Colorado's Romi Bean, right, interviews Summit Academy Sports Academic Director Jordan Smith CBS

Summit Academy Sports will have 60 students when the school year starts this month; many of whom found the school through word of mouth.

"I do see this type of model growing in the future," Smith said.