Police arrest homicide suspect connected to crash that killed Denver motorcyclist

Denver police have arrested the person they think is responsible for intentionally hitting and killing a motorcycle rider on Saturday.

Late Saturday night, officers say the driver targeted a woman on a motorcycle in the area of Sheridan Boulevard and Hampden Avenue. The suspect, later identified as 40-year-old Nathan Eastman, reportedly drove away after the crash.

Denver Police Department

The motorcycle rider was critically injured and was pronounced dead at the hospital. Multiple other motorcycle riders were with her at the time of the crash, one of whom had a camera on their bike. Police say it captured footage of the suspect's vehicle, a red Audi with a bike rack on the back.

Investigators determined the vehicle belonged to Eastman, and police arrested him on Sunday. He is facing charges of vehicular homicide - reckless and leaving the scene of an accident involving death. The final determination on charges will be made by the district attorney's office.

Eastman had previously received a two year deferred sentence for felony assault with a deadly weapon and two years of probation for misdemeanor menacing.