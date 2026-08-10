Head-on crash north of Denver leaves four injured

Four people were injured, some critically, in a head-on crash north of Dever on Sunday afternoon.

Thornton Fire Rescue was called to the scene at 100th Avenue and Riverdale Road when two vehicles were involved in a crash. Multiple area fire departments also responded to help.

Thornton Fire Department

Officials with TFR said four people were injured in the crash, and one person needed to be extricated from one of the vehicles. Blood was administered to the critically injured patients at the scene, who were then taken to a hospital for treatment.

Thornton Fire Department

Authorities have not provided how many of the victims were critically injured or the severity of the others' injuries.

Crews closed Riverdale Road in both directions while they worked to investigate and clear the scene. The roadway was reopened almost two hours later.

The crash remains under investigation.