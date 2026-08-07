Helping Hand Program provides much-needed help to Type 1 diabetics

The Barbara Davis Center is world renowned for treating and researching Type 1 diabetes. From its opening in 1980, the center has focused on top-notch medical care, but also the social and emotional impacts of the disease. A key program that helps that effort is called Helping Hand.

"These are all books that can help kids, young kids in particular, better understand their condition," said Ellen Fay-Itzkowitz, a licensed clinical social worker at the Barbara Davis Center.

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For 25 years, Fay-Itzkowitz has been providing literature, diabetes supplies, and medical alert bracelets for patients, but the Helping Hand Program extends beyond medical needs.

"We had a family who came last week. They were life-flighted to Denver for their new diagnosis, and they had only their jammies on because it was such an emergency. So we had to give them money to go to Walmart to get clothing," Fay-Itzkowitz explained.

Helping Hand is funded by the Children's Diabetes Foundation. There is a committee that helps decide how the money is used.

"We have families coming from great distances for care, and they don't always have a working vehicle or the money to put gas in that vehicle," Fay-Itzkowitz said.

Helping Hand covers big expenses, but also pays for fully stocked coffee makers for families to use.

"I have had many families say how much that helps," Fay-Itzkowitz said.

In 2025, 558 families received support through the Helping Hand program. One hundred twenty of them got financial assistance during the holidays. The program provides gift cards for holiday meals and gifts.

"It just makes them feel like someone is looking out for them. It's not just their diabetes, but it's them as a whole person and the emotional and financial impact of that in their whole lives," said Mackenzie Atencio, Project Manager at the Barbara Davis Center for Diabetes.

LINK: For Tickets & Information about the Carousel Ball

You can support the Children's Diabetes Foundation through the upcoming Carousel Ball. Featured performer for 2026 is Little Big Town. The gala is Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026, at the Sheraton Denver Downtown Hotel.