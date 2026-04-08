Colorado foster family has developed a broad definition of family over the years

Jody and Kevin got licensed to do foster care in Colorado about 10 years ago. They started with newborns, but recently have found pleasure in parenting older youth. Altogether, they estimate they've fostered 150 children and adopted seven. Keira will be number eight.

"It's overwhelming for me because like the family thing, it's like, 'Wow, after all these years, I'm finally here.' It's definitely good...it feels good," Keira told CBS News Colorado.

CBS

Keira first came to Jody and Kevin when she was 10.

"My mom and dad fight a lot and argue a lot and hit each other a lot, and it was not the best home to be in," Keira recalled.

Now at age 14, she's found the permanency she deeply desires.

"I think it's important because it makes you feel like you have a place to belong. You have people that actually want you," she said.

Not only do Jody and Kevin want all their kids, they also welcome in the kids' biological families.

"It's really important because if the parents can have peace about where their children are, and how they're being taken care of, and the people who are living with them 14/7, parents can focus on the things that they need to focus on," Jody explained.

They schedule "bio family days" when they open their home to everyone.

"Even post adoption, maintaining those relationships for the kids with their biological families is something we really support. It just feels right," Jody said.

Raise the Future recently found a family connection for Keira. Her Youth Connections Advocate put her in touch with a half-brother she lost touch with years ago. The family is hoping to host him for a visit at some point.

"Roots...connection...a knowledge of where they came from, for sure," added Kevin.

"Their family of origin can provide something we can never provide for them. We were not there from day one," Jody concluded.

CBS

Their family tree is more like a whole garden, full of relationships and connections. That extends to all the children they've seen return to their biological parents. Jody and Kevin believe that reunification is the best result for all involved.

"The number one thing that I want parents to internalize in the first weeks of their kiddo being here with us is that we're here to work with them not against them," Jody said.

She believes in being a resource for family, but also using all the resources at her disposal, including Raise the Future's Family Support Services.

"We had in-home therapy that was with our first teenager as we approached adoption. We needed some help having the confidence to parent her. We were so afraid to have boundaries and consequences because of her trauma, we weren't parenting her well, so we asked for help," Jody explained.

Raise the Future offers those services that wrap around these formed families and helps them to weather the storms and eventually thrive.

LINK: Wednesday's Child on CBS Colorado

You can find out more about Family Support Services by calling Raise the Future at (303) 755-4756 or (800) 451-5246 or go to the Raise the Future website.