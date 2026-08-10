Colorado state trooper hospitalized, struck while responding to crash

A Colorado State Patrol trooper was airlifted to the hospital on Monday after he was struck by a vehicle while responding to a crash.

According to CSP, the trooper and his K9, Buck, were in his parked patrol vehicle on the shoulder of EB I-70 east of the Eisenhower Tunnel when he heard a report that there was a crash behind him in the westbound lanes. The trooper activated his overhead lights and began turning left to cross both lanes of traffic and turn around, heading towards the reported crash site.

CDOT traffic camera view of crash involving four vehicles, including CSP patrol vehicle Colorado Department of Transportation

An older couple in a Subaru Forester were reportedly driving in the left lane of EB I-70 when CSP says they struck the driver's side door of the patrol car. Both vehicles crossed the median and crashed into a white Chevrolet truck and a white GMC Sierra in the westbound lanes.

A Flight for Life helicopter airlifted the trooper to a nearby hospital for treatment. CSP says they expect him to recover. The couple in the Subaru were taken to a nearby hospital by ambulance, but their condition is unknown. The drivers of the other two vehicles were not injured.

CSP says K9 Buck was taken to a veterinarian as a precaution.

The crash remains under investigation. CSP asked anyone who witnessed the crash or has information regarding it and has not spoken with investigators to contact them at (303) 239-4501 and reference case number VC260276.