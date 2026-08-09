From Colorado to Tokyo: Valor Christian grad Eliza Osburn helps Team USA win lacrosse gold

Colorado lacrosse champion Eliza Osburn's journey to the world stage started long before she ever put on a Team USA jersey.

The 20-year-old Valor Christian graduate recently helped the U.S. women's lacrosse team capture gold in Tokyo, scoring in every game of the World Lacrosse Women's Championship. It was the team's fifth successive title in the championships.

"We went to Tokyo this summer, which was insane," Osburn said.

Eliza Osburn #7 of United States poses for a photograph as she celebrates the victory after the Gold Medal match between United States and Canada on day ten of the 2026 World Lacrosse Women's Championship at Prince Chichibu Memorial Rugby Ground on August 02, 2026 in Tokyo, Japan. Takashi Aoyama / Getty Images

For Osburn, the experience was the culmination of years of work and a journey that began with two other sports. As a child, she played basketball and volleyball. Then she discovered lacrosse.

"I fell into it, started playing, gave up both of those and started playing lacrosse," said Osburn.

That decision eventually took Osburn from Valor Christian to the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and then to an opportunity she never expected.

"I was asked to try out for the USA team," Osburn said.

She became one of just two college players on the roster heading to Tokyo.

She was also making history. At just 20 years old, Osburn became the youngest woman ever to play for the U.S. women's national lacrosse team. Being the youngest player on the roster came with some nerves.

"Before the game I was pretty intimidated," Osburn said. "I'm like 10 years younger than some of the girls on the team."

She worried about fitting in, making connections and understanding her role. But once the games began, Osburn quickly found her place.

"We came out really hot and put a couple goals away," she said.

Her speed and selfless style fit naturally with the U.S. team, and she made an impact throughout the tournament.

"Our team is so selfless and fast, which is how I like to play, so I think it went pretty well," Osburn said.

Eliza Osburn #7 of United States handles the ball against Annabel Child #16 of Canada during the Gold Medal match between United States and Canada on day ten of the 2026 World Lacrosse Women's Championship at Prince Chichibu Memorial Rugby Ground on August 02, 2026 in Tokyo, Japan. Takashi Aoyama / Getty Images

The U.S. ultimately defeated Canada in the championship, bringing home the gold.

"We ended up winning, and it was amazing," Osburn said.

Now back in Colorado, Osburn is still processing just how much she accomplished.

"I feel like it hasn't hit me yet," she said. "It doesn't feel real."

But she isn't slowing down.

Her experience on the national team has given her an even bigger goal: keep getting better and see how far lacrosse can take her.

"Do it, give it your all and dedicate everything on how to become better," Osburn said.