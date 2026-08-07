Denver Summit FC shifts game time ahead of high temperatures this weekend

The kickoff time for the Denver Summit FC game on Saturday has been moved due to high temperatures forecast for this weekend.

The team's match against the Utah Royals was originally scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. on Saturday. However, the National Women's Soccer League, Players Association and chief medical officers made the decision to move kickoff to 8 p.m. that evening.

The team announced the move on Friday, stating that the change was made to prioritize the health and safety of the players and the fans.

Denver Summit FC

"We are appreciative of the NWSL, the Players' Association, the Chief Medical Officers, the Royals organization and all of the club's partners in making this shift," said Denver Summit FC Co-Captain Janine Sonis. "We are excited to play in front of our home fans tomorrow at a time that will be safer for everyone and provide the best product on the field. We are continuously grateful for how our community has gotten behind our team."

All of the tickets and parking passes previously sold for Saturday's game are still valid for the 8 p.m. game. The parking lots and fan zone will open at 6 p.m., and the gates will open at 6:30 p.m.

A heat advisory will be in place for the Denver area on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., with projected highs between 98 and 102 degrees.

A temporary water filling station will be set up in the northeast corner, and misting and cooling stations will be located throughout the concourse to help fans cool down.