Son of Colorado Congresswoman Lauren Boebert arrested, accused of sexual exploitation of a child

Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert's 21-year-old son, Tyler Boebert, was arrested last weekend on suspicion of sexual exploitation of a child and other charges.

The Garfield County Sheriff's Office says the investigation stems from an incident that occurred on New Year's Day in 2024. The office didn't provide additional information about the incident.

Tyler Boebert currently lives in the Town of New Castle, which is located in Garfield County. The GCSO said deputies arrested him on Sunday following an investigation by the sheriff's office and a felony review process by the 9th Judicial District Attorney's Office.

Garfield County Sheriff's Office

He was booked into the Garfield County Jail and released on a $10,000 bond the same day.

Tyler Boebert is facing charges of:

Sexual exploitation of a child - induce/entice

Sexual exploitation of a child - possession with intent

Sexual exploitation of a child - video

Two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor

The GCSO says the case remains under investigation.

In a separate case, Tyler Boebert was arrested in February 2024 in connection with a prior investigation into property theft and vehicle trespass.

He pleaded guilty to attempted ID theft and was sentenced to 80 hours of community service, a $1,200 probation fee, and a two year deferred sentence. Last September, the case was reopened, and his counsel filed for revocation of probation. A hearing on the deferred sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 16.

On Monday afternoon Rep. Boebert issued a statement saying, "I love my son. We take these allegations very seriously and pray for everyone affected during this challenging time."