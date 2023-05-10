Rep. George Santos charged by federal prosecutors, sources say

Federal prosecutors file criminal charges against Rep. George Santos Federal prosecutors file criminal charges against Rep. George Santos 00:37

NEW YORK - Federal prosecutors have filed criminal charges against Rep. George Santos, sources confirm to CBS News.

Right now, we do not know the exact nature of the charges, but the FBI and Justice Department Public Integrity Unit have been investigating the Long Island congressman's campaign finance filings. They're looking at how he raised hundreds of thousands of dollars.

A spokesperson for the Brooklyn U.S. attorney told CBS2 there would be "no comment from us."

Santos' communications director did not return calls seeking comment.

Congressional sources tell CBS News Santos is expected to be arraigned in federal court in Central Islip Wednesday morning.

Santos has been mired in a morass of controversies ignited by revelations, many of which came out after his election to Congress, that he fabricated parts of his biography.

Santos appeared on "The Point with Marcia Kramer" Sunday. The controversial congressman revealed his plan to use that notoriety to try to achieve results in Washington, and ultimately win reelection.

In the beginning of March, the House Ethics Committee confirmed it had opened an investigation into Santos.

His work for a firm accused of a Ponzi scheme drew SEC scrutiny.

Rep. Ritchie Torres was among a group of House Democrats who introduced a bill to expel Santos from Congress.

At the State of the Union address, Santos was involved in a tense encounter with Sen. Mitt Romney who reportedly told Santos he didn't belong there.

He further courted controversy by backing a bill to make the AR-15 the "National Gun of the United States".

In February, a prospective aide accused Santos of sexual misconduct, saying Santos groped him when they were alone in his congressional office. Derek Myers said he was alone with Santos in his office on Jan. 25. He said the congressman put his hand on his groin at one point, then invited him to his house that evening.

Myers said he pushed Santos' hand away and left. The job offer was rescinded five days later, he said.

Santos was initially given two Congressional committee assignments, but stepped down from them.

New York State and federal prosecutors announced investigations related to Santos, saying he is the target of complaints to the Federal Election Commission over campaign spending - specifically 37 expenses, all for $199.99, one penny below what's required for a receipt.

The House Ethics Committee also received complaints.

The FBI is also investigating Santos' alleged role in purporting to raise funds for a veteran's dying dog.