Voters in Rep. George Santos' district call for House Ethics investigation timeline

NEW YORK -- Voters in Rep. George Santos' Third Congressional District want to know if a House Ethics investigation will take weeks, months or years.

Residents tell CBS2's Jennifer McLogan they feel they have no representation in Congress while Santos fights to save his seat.

A Pinocchio puppet appeared outside Santos' congressional office, responding to news of a sweeping House Ethics investigation into whether Santos violated laws governing: campaign finance, conflict of interest, financial disclosure and sexual misconduct.

"I was around during the time that he was campaigning, and I think it's very disappointing for young people to know that they were maybe around a full-fledged liar," said Scarlet Savel, a high school campaign volunteer.

An admitted liar who plans to stay in office, Santos tweeted he is cooperating with the investigation.

The House Ethics Committee, which is evenly divided between Republicans and Democrats, has established a four-member investigative subcommittee to conduct the probe of Santos.

"I've written this letter asking for a set public timeline for this investigation. The residents of the Third District are now in limbo," Nassau County Legislator Joshua Lafazan said.

Former Congressman Lee Zeldin appeared on "The Point with Marcia Kramer" and blasted Santos and his chances in 2024.

"I'll tell you what's even more passionate than that, are the people who actually supported him because they feel like there was a breach of trust," he said.

Steve Israel served four terms in Congress and noted Santos was solely excluded when his colleagues addressed the Long Island Association.

"If there is any silver lining to this cloud, it's that George Santos has managed to unify Republicans and Democrats in Washington, D.C., in disgust," Israel said.

Just how long will the probe take? Constituents Ravin Chetram and Sheila Harmon say already they've tried but received no help for district needs.

"I left a message. Still two months later, I haven't gotten a response," Harmon said.

"It shows you how much of a joke he sees his position as," Chetram said.

Santos' staff told CBS2 progress is being made. The awning and the name of former Congressman Tom Suozzi, who didn't seek re-election, are finally gone but so far there's no gold-lettering replacement for Santos.