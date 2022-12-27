Congressman-elect George Santos admits lying about education, work experience; "I will be sworn in"

SYOSSET, N.Y. - He was silent for days. Now, a Congressman-elect is breaking his silence about some serious allegations.

George Santos now admits he lied about his education and work experience.

Santos is apologizing, but is remaining steadfast, saying even though he lied, he will not step down and is confident he will still be sworn in as congressman on Jan. 3.

"I am not a fraud. I am not a criminal," Santos said.

But he admitted he did embellish his resume after a New York Times article exposed him.

Santos confessed to lying while running to represent the people of New York's 3rd District, which parts of northern Long Island and northeast Queens.

The Republican spoke on WABC radio Monday.

"I'm not going to make excuses about this, but a lot of people overstate in their resumes, or twist a little bit themselves. I'm not saying I'm not guilty of that. I'm just saying I've done so much good work in my career," Santos said.

The 34-year-old claimed to have worked for Goldman Sachs and Citigroup, but in an interview with the New York Post, he confessed he only worked for a company that did business with both of them.

Santos also claimed to have graduated from Baruch College in 2010, but now says he never graduated from any college.

"I want to make sure that if I disappointed anyone by resume embellishment, I am sorry," Santos said. "One thing is, I will be sworn in, I will take office to be able to be an effective member of the legislature."

When Dias interviewed Santos in September about the historic election he was a part of - the first time two openly gay candidates were facing off in a general election for Congress - he talked about morals.

"I always said, we have fundamental obligation, a moral obligation to leave a better country for the next generation that when we found it, and I don't believe that's the direction the country is going in," Santos said at the time.

Long Island Democrats have been calling for Santos to step down. Legislator Josh Lafazan said "George Santos has now publicly admitted to what we have all known for a week: He is a liar and a fraud."

Others are wondering how both sides didn't do their homework better.

"Opposition research is a key part of any campaign," said Republican political consultant Michael Dawidziak. "If they didn't know about this, then it is shocking."

When asked if he will sue the New York Times for defamation, Santos said he doesn't know what his options are, but will look into it.