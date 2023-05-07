The Point: Rep. George Santos wants to use his "very loud voice" to deliver results for New York

NEW YORK -- Rep. George Santos is controversial, but he's become an unlikely celebrity in the inscrutable world of reality TV.

In an exclusive interview with CBS2 political reporter Marcia Kramer on "The Point," the controversial congressman revealed his plan to use that notoriety to try to achieve results in Washington, and ultimately win reelection.

Talking Points

In this wide-ranging interview, Santos told Kramer he has a bold plan to force Congress to repeal the SALT bill that limited the deductibility of state and local taxes. He's simply going to trade his vote on the debt limit for SALT.

"Marcia, I've made it clear. The Speaker needs my vote for the next debt limit," said Santos.

"Are you really saying you're holding hostage your vote on the debt limit?" Kramer said.

"And that's my vote to hold hostage, and my district supports me for it," Santos said.

When Kramer asked about his best and worst moments since taking office, Santos described a voicemail death threat he and his husband received.

"'I'm gonna come take you and your husband,' in an F-word, derogatory term, 'I'm gonna bash his brains out, make you watch it, with a baseball bat. Then I'm gonna take it to yours and I'm gonna blow up your office,'" said Santos.

Your Point

Mayor Eric Adams and his sanitation commissioner have come up with a new way of collecting garbage to cut down on rats. But it will also cut down on something near and dear to New Yorkers' hearts: Their coveted parking spots.

Exclamation Point

"The Point with Marcia Kramer" airs every Sunday at 11:30 a.m. on CBS2, right after "Face the Nation." Then turn to CBS News New York at noon for "Exclamation Point," an extended conversation with our guests.