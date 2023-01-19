Congressman George Santos denies latest claims about his past, says he "will not be distracted"

MINEOLA, N.Y. -- George Santos is responding to multiple new allegations, which some say prove even further that he is unfit to remain in office.

He says the claims are false, but Nassau County lawmakers and residents continue to call for his resignation.

"The most recent obsession from the media claiming that I am a drag Queen or "performed" as a drag Queen is categorically false. The media continues to make outrageous claims about my life while I am working to deliver results. I will not be distracted nor fazed by this," Santos tweeted.

Nassau County Legislator Josh Lafazan spoke out Thursday alongside a veteran living in Santos' 3rd Congressional District, calling out the newly elected congressman following the news of yet another scandal.

A homeless veteran says Santos helped him raise $3,000 for his dying dog back in 2016 through Santos' pet charity. But the man says he never got the money, and his dog died six months later.

"George Santos is now one of 435 people tasked with taking care of our veterans in this country," said Lafazan.

"What he's done all along seems despicable. I'm not sure what straw will break the camel's back, but I, too, call for McCarthy to man up, stand up, speak up, and do something to expel George Santos," said veteran Mitch Furman, of Oyster Bay.

Santos tweeted, "The reports that I would let a dog die is shocking & insane. My work in animal advocacy was the labor of love & hard work. Over the past 24hr I have received pictures of dogs I helped reduce throughout the years along with supportive messages. These distractions won't stop me!" He later corrected the word "reduce" to "rescue."

Santos also claimed on his campaign website that his mother was in the World Trade Center on 9/11, yet a source told CBS News her immigration documents show she was in Brazil at the time of the attack.

Despite continued calls to resign, Santos has secured seats on two congressional committees and the backing of House Republican leadership.

"Speaker McCarthy, what more do you have to see out of George Santos before you say enough is enough?" asked Lafazan.

Santos allegedly has not shown his face at all in his district since taking on his new role.