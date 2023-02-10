House Democrats submit resolution calling for the removal of Rep. George Santos

WASHINGTON -- Rep. George Santos is doubling down and refusing to resign.

Rep. Robert Garcia, of California, and several other House Democrats submitted a resolution to the House Ethics Committee to remove the Long Island Republican.

Several New York Republicans have also called for Santos to resign after he admitted to lying about his life.

Santos now faces investigations into his finances and his fundraising.

"It's really important for us to recognize that George Santos is a fraud, a liar," Garcia said.

When asked about the resolution, Santos said, "I don't even know who Robert Garcia is ... I have no clue. So he believes in silencing the electorate of the United States."

The resolution is unlikely to reach the floor for a vote, and House GOP leadership has so far declined to call on Santos to resign.