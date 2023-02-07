Rep. George Santos denies sexual misconduct allegations made by prospective staffer

NEW YORK -- Congressman George Santos is strongly denying sexual misconduct allegations made by a prospective staffer.

Derek Myers was not working in Santos' office as an official employee, be said he was in a volunteer capacity waiting on paperwork to finalize a job offer. He said the offer was rescinded after the incident.

Myers said he was alone with Santos in his office on Jan. 25. He said the congressman put his hand on his groin at one point, then invited him to his house that evening.

Myers said he pushed Santos' hand away and left. The job offer was rescinded five days later, he said.

On Twitter, Myers said he filed a police report over the incident.

"It's comincal," Santos said about the accusation. "Let me make it clear, if there was remote any part of that that were true, he should've led with that and not begged for a job that we decided to pull from him for being accused of doing exactly what he did to us," said Santos.

Santos seemed to be referring to last year, when Myers was working as a journalist in Ohio and charged with felony wiretapping from published audio from a source in a courtroom. Myers said he pleaded not guilty and the case was dismissed after 60 days without an indictment.

When asked why he would want to work with Santos, Myers told CBS News, "Congressman Santos doesn't have many people knocking down his door asking for a job. The people of the district still deserve quality representation and the staff is the one who does all the work."

The complaint is now in front of the House Ethics Committee.