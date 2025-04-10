Cook County Board approves eligibility rules for property tax relief program

Homeowners in Cook County may soon see some relief from property tax increases.

The Cook County Board of Commissioners on Thursday approved eligibility rules for the Cook County Homeowner Relief Fund — a $15 million program to help homeowners who have seen property tax bills spike in recent years.

A four-person household making $119,900 or less will qualify for a $1,000 payment.

Applicants also must have seen their property tax bills increase by at least 50% in one of the years since the 2021 tax year.

"It is vital that we provide relief to homeowners throughout the County who are experiencing hardship due to their property tax bills increasing," Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle said in a news release. "This fund will provide short-term support to those who need it most while my administration continues to work with the PTAX Reform Group to develop long-term solutions."

The application website is expected to open this summer.