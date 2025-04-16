Watch CBS News
Boy, 13, shot on Red Line train along Chicago's Dan Ryan Expressway

By
Adam Harrington
Adam Harrington
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Adam Harrington is a web producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.
Adam Harrington,
Ellie Coatar

/ CBS Chicago

A 13-year-old boy was shot and wounded in a train car on the CTA Red Line along the Dan Ryan Expressway Wednesday night.

At 8:30 p.m., police were called to the Red Line at the Garfield Boulevard stop, where they found the boy with a gunshot wound to the buttocks.

Police said the shooting happened in a train car, but did not immediately provide further information.

The boy was taken to the University of Chicago's Comer Children's Hospital in serious condition.

No one was in custody Wednesday night. Wentworth Area detectives are investigating.

As of just before 9:30 p.m., Red Line service was suspended between 47th and 63rd streets along the Dan Ryan as police investigated the shooting. Shuttle buses were available between the two stops.

Shuttles were also in use between the 95th and Roosevelt stations.

CHECK: CTA updates

