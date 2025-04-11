Portillo's testing breakfast menu starting next week at select locations in Chicago and suburbs

Portillo's will start testing a breakfast menu starting next week at selection locations.

The iconic Chicago chain known for its hot dogs and Italian beef sandwiches will be launching the brand new breakfast menu in five restaurants starting April 15.

Breakfast will be served between 6:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. at the following locations:

Niles: 8832 W. Dempster Street

Chicago - South Loop: 520 W. Taylor Street

Shorewood: 1155 Brook Forest Avenue

Elmhurst: 155 S. Route 83

Tinley Park: 15900 Harlem Avenue

Only breakfast menu items will be served during those breakfast hours but don't worry; the company says the Italian beef counts.

The new breakfast menu includes Polish sausage, egg and cheese and pepper, egg and cheese sandwiches, a loaded breakfast scramble, hash brown bites with a cheese cup, and a collaboration with Stan's Donuts for a Portillo's Chocolate Cake donut that's finished with Portillo's chocolate cake frosting.

They're also partnering with Metropolis Coffee for classic and specialty coffee offerings.