Few showers Thursday afternoon, possible strong storm overnight for Chicago area

Threat of severe storms inch closer to Chicago area. Here's what to expect.

After a few scattered rain showers Thursday afternoon, a Weather Alert is in effect Friday for a more significant round of evening storms.

An isolated strong storm may wander into our area overnight tonight, mainly north of I-88, but most will remain dry, mild, and windy as south winds prime the atmosphere for Friday's storm threat.

Friday afternoon will bring the warmest temperatures of the year so far, with highs in the 80s up to the lakeshore. Late Friday evening, a cold front will crash into that heat and moisture, potentially firing up severe storms capable of hail, wind damage, and an isolated tornado.

Cloudy skies and cooler weather are expected Saturday, with rain showers generally remaining south of Chicago. Easter Sunday starts dry, but rain and thunderstorms are likely again late in the day.

Forecast at a glance

TONIGHT: An isolated storm, otherwise mild and windy. Low: 59.

TOMORROW: Very warm. Evening thunderstorms are likely, some of which may be severe. High: 81.

SATURDAY: Cloudy and cooler with scattered showers. High: 56.