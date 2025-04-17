Man found shot to death on sidewalk in Chicago's Lincoln Park neighborhood

A 28-year-old man was found shot and killed on Wednesday night in the Lincoln Park neighborhood.

Chicago police said officers responded to a call of a person shot around 10:12 p.m. in the 800 block of West Lill Avenue.

The victim was found on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to his chest.

He was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital, where he was treated but later died. His identity was not released.

A witness told officers that a man and a woman were seen leaving the scene heading eastbound on foot.

A woman who lives in the neighborhood said she was caught off guard by the shooting.

"I walk up and see this tape, and this is something I've never seen before, and it's scary. I've never seen tape strung across before, so I feel a little odd, but I know it's not the norm," Tessa Shields said.

Ald. Timmy Knudsen (43rd) said in a statement:

"This is yet another reminder of the work we have to do as a City to combat violence. I've asked the 19th district to increase patrols in the area, and as we head into the summer, I will continue to push City Hall for the resources our Ward needs."

As of Thursday morning, no arrests were made.

Area 3 detectives are investigating.