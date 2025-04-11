Chicago Police ramping up downtown patrols in preparation for possible teen takeover at Millennium Park

Chicago Police and Chicago Public Schools sent parents a letter warning about social media posts and text messages planning a "teen takeover" at Millennium Park on Friday, and some alderpeople said it's why the push for a harsher curfew for teens downtown.

Police said they're aware of plans circulated on social media, and have ramped up patrols, but the bigger picture remains how city leaders want to tackle such teen takeovers as the weather warms up heading into summer.

The social media posts and texts say Friday's teen takeover will occur at Millennium Park around 5 p.m. While it's possible those plans won't materialize, police said they're ramping up patrols so they are ready.

Scenes of massive crowds of teens gathering downtown, surrounded by police, have played out repeatedly over the years, sometimes ending in violence.

Just last month, two teen takeover events led to shootings with injuries in the Streeterville neighborhood.

On March 9, a 46-year-old woman and her son were caught up in a teen takeover near the AMC River East movie theater when the woman, a tourist, was shot in the arm.

On March 28, a 15-year-old boy suffered a gunshot graze wound to the leg during a teen takeover in the same area, near Columbus Drive and Illinois Street.

A letter from Chicago Police, sent to Chicago Public Schools parents ahead of this weekend, reminded them of the city's 10 p.m. curfew for children between the ages of 12 and 17, as well as a warning about the takeovers:

"Last month, two shootings were associated with these gatherings. To protect your children's safety, the Chicago Police Department strongly encourages parents to refrain from allowing youth to attend these events," police wrote.

Violence during teen takeovers has prompted a renewed push for an earlier curfew downtown. Ald. Brian Hopkins (2nd), who heads the City Council Public Safety Committee and represents parts of downtown, wants to move the downtown teen curfew to 8 p.m.

"It would apply to unaccompanied minors," he said.

Hopkins said in the most recent takeover, six teens were taken into custody for breaking curfew. He said police will continue to enforce the city's curfew ordinance.

"They're simply transported to the police station and held until a responsible adult in their family comes and picks them up. It's considered a violation, but it's not pursued," he said.

Ald. Lamont Robinson (4th), whose ward covers part of the Loop, said parents need to be involved, so he's glad the CPS letter was sent out, but he noted the teens involved in such incidents aren't always from Chicago.

"Many teens are coming from south suburbs and the west suburbs, and so my ask is that my colleagues in suburbs should send out a letter to those parents as well," he said.

Mayor Brandon Johnson has said he opposes an earlier curfew, arguing it would only push the problem of teen takeovers to other neighborhoods. On Friday, his office didn't address specific questions about safety plans for the summer, releasing a statement that said, in part:

"The administration's goal is to work collaboratively towards solutions that prevent large teen gatherings from turning violent. ... The existing curfews were put in place to help facilitate that but we know it's not the only strategy or policy we can rely on going into this summer."