Immigrant rights groups, labor unions plan May Day march to demand end to Trump's mass deportations

Activists for immigrant rights gathered at Federal Plaza in Chicago on Thursday morning to prepare for a protest rally and march next month to demand the Trump administration halt mass deportation efforts.

The Chicago Coalition Against the Trump Agenda – a group of labor unions and community organizations – said they plan a massive march on May Day, the annual May 1 holiday celebrating workers and their rights.

"The very constitutional pillars of First Amendment protections are under attack," said Chicago Teachers Union vice president Jackson Potter.

This year, many marches have been planned to focus on immigrants, including at Union Park in Chicago.

The May Day march in Union Park will urge the Trump administration to end mass deportations of immigrants immediately.

"That is why we will be marching in the thousands in broad coalition on May 1 to ensure we are rising up and protecting the rights of immigrants and migrants," said Nazek Sankari, co-chair of the U.S. Palestinian Community Network Chicago.

Organizers plan to begin the march at 11 a.m. on May 1 as part of an effort to mark International Workers' Day with events all across the country.

"This May 1 participation by our unions will be a representation of our stepping forward further into this fight, along with every other worker across the world," said Loreen Targos, executive vice president of the American Federation of Government Employees Local 704.