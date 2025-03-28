LGBTQ+ Pride event organizers concerned about sponsors pulling out

LGBTQ+ pride celebrations across the country are reporting their corporate sponsors are pulling out.

Notably in St. Louis, hometown company Anheuser-Busch ended a 30-year partnership. Bud Light is also a top sponsor of Chicago pride events — and there may be a change there too.

When Chicago Pride events took over Northalsted last summer, they collected cash donations at the entrance points for Pride Fest and fees from participants in the Chicago Pride Parade. They also collected sponsorships, with Bud Light taking the top spot — as Anheuser-Busch products have since at least 2018.

But on the Chicago Pride website this year, Anheuser-Busch currently listed on the 2025 sponsors page. (source:

"We found out in a meeting — it was a phone meeting — and they decided that after 30 years, they were no longer a sponsor of our event," said Jordan Braxton of Pride STL.

The organizers behind St. Louis' pride celebrations are worried the withdrawal of Anheuser-Busch is the result of changing political priorities.

"The president's always talking about coming after people that disagree with him, and of course the DEI cuts are having a lot of effect too," Braxton said.

Other cities, including San Francisco and Houston, have also reported corporate sponsors pulling back

"Everybody has a different opinion about why this is happening," said Eve Keller, co-president of USA Prides.

Keller said some companies could be worried about the economy. But as a support network working with 200 members organizing pride celebrations around the country, USA Prides sees its member groups turn to grassroots fundraising.

"What I've seen lately is more of a push for local small businesses, or even individuals, and having some kind of sponsorship levels that go all the way down to $200 or $500," Keller said.

Travis Hooker organizes Elgin's pride parade, but also walks in the Chicago Pride Parade.

"That's something I think about moving forward and in the future — sources of funds can drying up," Hooker said.

Hooker said he is also worried federal threats to cut funds for progressive causes could harm smaller events as well.

"When we don't hear back from specific sponsors, it's really too bad that people are very short-sighted," he said "The gay community tends to remember pretty well."

The Chicago Pride Parade is schedule for Sunday, June 29.

CBS News Chicago tried reaching organizers through phone calls and emails several times this week to talk about whether they will be affected by sponsorship changes, but the messages were not returned.