White Sox add new theme nights, including Juneteenth party, Barbie jersey giveaway and "Seinfeld Night"

The Chicago White Sox have announced a slate of new theme nights and special promotions for the 2025 season, and they include a special Juneteenth day party, a Pokemon Go T-shirt giveaway and a special Seinfeld-referencing bobblehead at the Rate.

These are in addition to previously announced theme nights built around Harry Potter, the Grateful Dead, LGBTQ+ Pride and the "Star Wars" franchise.

First up is the Juneteenth celebration on Tuesday, June 19, when the Sox square off against the St. Louis Cardinals. The event is among a string of heritage nights that also include Greek, Italian and Polish-specific occasions, along with Oktoberfest.

Officials say the Juneteenth events are in the name of "celebrating freedom, resilience, and Black excellence," marking the day with "music, culture, and meaningful connection." There will also be a major giveaway for African American Heritage night on Thursday, Aug. 28 – the first 10,000 fans that night will get a special Ice Cube bobblehead.

Not long after that, on Monday, June 23 the team will host a Barbie-themed game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, during which the first 1,000 fans through the gate will receive special Barbie jerseys.

Fans of so-called "yacht rock" will want to claim their boat captain hat, which is being given away during "Yacht Rock Night" on Thursday, July 10.

On Tuesday, July 29, the team will hold "Seinfeld Night," and 1,000 Seinfeld-themed Robin Ventura bobbleheads will be handed out, though the team jokingly warned that it's always possible fans might find themselves told, "No soup for you!" (And if the show was famously "about nothing," one hopes that the game's final score doesn't reflect the same.)

"Get ready to unleash your inner Poké-trainer at Pokémon Go Night," the team also teased, for the Monday, Aug. 11 game against the visiting Detroit Tigers.

Beyond those events, the team announced theme nights turning the spotlight on sister Chicago teams – the Chicago Bulls (with a Derrick Rose bobblehead giveaway) and the Chicago Sky, which is scheduled for Women's Equality Day on Tuesday, Aug. 26.