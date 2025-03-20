Lollapalooza 2025 Chicago daily lineup announced; 1- and 2-day tickets on sale

Who's on the Lollapalooza 2025 lineup?

Who's on the Lollapalooza 2025 lineup?

Lollapalooza announced the daily lineup for the 2025 festival in Grant Park July 31 through Aug. 3.

Tyler, The Creator and Luke Combs will headline Thursday night. Other notable performers that day include Gracie Abrams, Sierra Ferrell, cage the Elephant, and Royal Otis.

Olivia Rodrigo and Korn will headline Friday night. Djo, Bleachers, T-Pain and Foster the People will also perform that day.

Rufus Du Sol and twice are Saturday night's headliners, with other performances from Doechii, Clairo, Young Miko and Marina.

Sabrina Carpenter and A$AP Rocky will bring the festival to its close on Sunday night, with other performances from Dominic Fike, Finneas, Remi Wolf and The Marias.

via Lollapalooza.com

Four day tickets are already sold out, one- and two-day tickets are now on sale on Lollapalooza's website.