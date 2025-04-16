Two-run triple sends Athletics to victory over struggling White Sox

Gio Urshela snapped a sixth-inning tie with a two-run triple that sent the Athletics past the struggling Chicago White Sox 3-1 on Wednesday.

JJ Bleday had three hits, including a double and an RBI single, to help the Athletics win their second straight on a cold night.

Osvaldo Bido (2-1) tossed 5 2/3 innings for the win, allowing one run and five hits with one walk. Mason Miller struck out the side in the ninth for his fifth save in five chances.

Brooks Baldwin's homer in the third put the White Sox ahead 1-0, but Chicago has lost three in a row and 11 of 13.

White Sox starter Jonathan Cannon pitched 4 1/3 scoreless innings, allowing three hits and walking two while striking out four. He was replaced after 88 pitches by Tyler Gilbert (1-1), who took the loss.

Baldwin narrowly missed going deep again in the fourth with two runners on when Bleday caught his drive at the right-center wall.

Bleday tied it in the sixth with an RBI single off Gilbert.

Jordan Leasure replaced Gilbert and walked Miguel Andujar to put runners at first and second. Luis Urías flied out before Urshela lined his two-out triple to the right-center wall.

Key moment

Chicago loaded the bases with two outs in the seventh against José Leclerc. Tyler Ferguson entered and got Luis Robert Jr. to ground out, then pitched a scoreless eighth.

Key stat

White Sox rookie infielder Chase Meidroth singled and has reached base in his first five major league games.

Up next

Athletics left-hander JP Sears (1-2, 4.24 ERA) starts against RHP Davis Martin (1-1, 4.42) in the series finale Thursday.