It is Severe Weather Preparedness Week in Chicago. Here's how to prepare for natural disasters

This week in Chicago is Severe Weather Preparedness Week. The time is now to start thinking about your emergency plan in case severe weather strikes the area.

In the event of severe thunderstorms, tornadoes, and floods, we can't stop these natural disasters from happening, but we can be prepared when they happen.

You want to ensure you have a reliable source for weather information, like getting the weather forecast from your First Alert Weather team. Have the alerts turned on your phone and have a NOAA weather radio. Remember: Outdoor warning sirens are meant for outdoor use. Also note that depending on your county, some sirens may not activate in case of an emergency.

CBS News Chicago

Know where to go in case of a severe storm. Whether this is for your home, business, or if you are traveling by car, train or plane. Also, have a meet-up location if you get separated from family, co-workers, etc.

Prepare your home by eliminating potential hazards such as weakened trees or limbs, damage to windows, or prior impacts to roofing. Be sure to also have an emergency supply kit containing bottled water, non-perishable foods, flashlights, pet supplies, medications, and a first aid kit, to name a few items.

The average number of tornadoes in our viewing area is around 15 per year.

In years past, 2023 & 2024, Chicago had record-breaking numbers for tornadoes. Record the number of tornadoes in a calendar year for 2024 in Chicago. Leading 2023, which had the second most tornadoes in a calendar year.

Last year, in 2024, there were 63 confirmed tornadoes. 41 of those happened over the course of two days—Sunday, July 14th, and Monday, July 15th. July 15th was a historic day for severe weather as it was the biggest one-day tornado outbreak in Northern Illinois, beating the old record from March 31st, 2023.

CBS News Chicago

CBS News Chicago

As we enter the severe weather season in March, start planning for severe weather potential. A tornado drill will be conducted on Tuesday, March 4th, at 10 a.m. Central Time. Practice going to your safe place during this time, and make sure to download our CBS News App for all your weather information.