License plate readers, CPD helicopter helped catch driver in high-speed chase along two Chicago expressways

Police are crediting license plate readers and a Chicago Police Department helicopter with helping officers catch a woman who led them on a high-speed chase along the Dan Ryan and Eisenhower expressways on Thursday.

Ebonie Collins, 27, has been charged with aggravated fleeing and eluding – exceeding 21 mph over the limit, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, speeding 35+ mph over the limit, and no valid registration, after leading police on a chase from west suburban Oak Brook to the South Side of Chicago.

Police said license plate readers and a Chicago police helicopter made all the difference in arresting Collins. Officers from Chicago, Oak Brook, Villa Park, and troopers with the Illinois State Police all took part in the high-speed pursuit.

"You can outrun the police in certain circumstances. We terminate pursuits for safety reasons. But you can't outrun technology," Oak Brook Police Chief Brian Strockis said.

Oak Brook officers were first to attempt to pull Collins over for a traffic violation after spotting her driving a stolen car.

Twisting, turning, swerving, and sideswiping drivers and a police cruiser, Collins is accused of leading police on a high-speed chase along the Eisenhower and Dan Ryan Expressways and busy city streets during the Thursday evening rush.

Officers were seen pointing guns at the car on the Randolph Street exit along the Jane Byrne Interchange in the West Loop before she got away and got back on the Dan Ryan Expressway, where she crashed into a semi-trailer near the Garfield exit.

That's where she got out of the car and started running across the expressway before police arrested her.

Collins has a criminal record that includes a misdemeanor burglary charge in 2019. Her most recent felony charge was from a 2017 robbery.

Strockis said it wasn't safe to deploy GPS dart technology officers have on hand and have successfully used to avoid chases like this one.

GPS darts can be launched from the front grille of a police car or from handheld launchers, and are designed to stick to a suspect's car in all weather conditions, so officers can track a vehicle without the need for potentially dangerous high-speed chases.

In Collins' case, Strockis said, "It was too dangerous to get close enough to affix that dart," but he said other technology, like license plate readers, made the difference.

"It started populating hits on eastbound 290, and the helicopter was able to pick up on that. Covert units were able to continue following those hits. And that's how ultimately the offender was taken into custody," he said.

Strockis said Collins' arrest sends a message to those who think some police departments won't pursue them due to no chase policies.

It was unclear if Collins would face additional charges for the numerous cars and trucks she crashed into during the chase after it moved into Cook County. The Cook County States Attorney's office said they don't have any information on it.

Collins was being held at the DuPage County Jail until her next court date on April 28.