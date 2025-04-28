Watch Live: Karen Read trial focuses on Jen McCabe's "how long to die in cold" Google search

Monday could be a key day in the Karen Read trial. A half day of witness testimony is focusing on Jen McCabe's "how long to die in cold" Google search and John O'Keefe's movements the night of his death. Then two defense crash reconstruction experts are expected to be questioned without the jury present. In addition, the United States Supreme Court announced that it will not take up Read's appeal.

You can watch testimony live on CBS News Boston by clicking on the video player above.

Read is standing trial for the second time, accused of hitting and killing her Boston police officer boyfriend with her SUV and leaving him to die outside a Canton home in 2022. Read argues she is being framed as part of a coverup involving law enforcement. Her first trial in 2024 ended with a mistrial due to a hung jury.

Special prosecutor Hank Brennan is handling direct questioning in the second trial, while Alan Jackson and David Yannetti have largely been cross-examining witnesses.

Did John O'Keefe enter Brian Albert's home?

The first witness called on Monday was Ian Whiffin, who works for Cellebrite, a company that does forensic phone extractions.

Read's defense attorneys have said that O'Keefe's Apple Health data proves that he went inside Brian Albert's home at 34 Fairview Road in Canton, where they claim he was killed during a fight.

O'Keefe's phone logged him as climbing up and down stairs at 12:22 a.m. During the first trial, a Massachusetts State Police trooper testified that O'Keefe was in the car using his GPS and over a half-mile away from the home when that happened.

Whiffin testified on Monday that he recently tested his own phone and found that Apple Health can log a person as climbing stairs if they are holding their phone while driving up a hill.

According to Whiffin's testimony, after moving constantly, O'Keefe's phone comes to a complete stop at 12:24:38 a.m. on January 29, 2022. Whiffin said that O'Keefe's phone never comes near the driveway of 34 Fairview Road.

Whiffin compiled a map with a satellite image of the property showing several dots that give a general area where the phone was located throughout the night. Brennan asked Whiffin if the dots are consistent with O'Keefe's phone being near the flagpole in the home's lawn and not moving the night he died.

"I think that's a reasonable assumption," Whiffin said.

A map produced by prosecution witness Ian Whiffin showing the area of 34 Fairview Road in Canton where John O'Keefe's phone was located the night he died. CBS Boston

"How long to die in cold" Google search

During Read's first trial, and again on Monday, Whiffin testified about the timestamp on Jen McCabe's Google search about how long it would take a person to die in the cold. Prosecutors and defense attorneys agree that the search was made on January 29, 2022, but they disagree on the time.

McCabe testified previously, and will likely be called during the retrial, that she made the search at Read's request after O'Keefe was found in the snow. Defense attorneys argue that the search was made at 2:27 a.m., hours before O'Keefe's body was found.

Whiffin testified that McCabe was searching something unrelated at 2:27 a.m. and left the internet browser tab open on her phone. Because of that, Whiffin testified, when McCabe opened the tab back up to make the Google search at 6:23 a.m., it registered the timestamp as when the tab was originally opened.

"It's not until you actually close the tab that the information gets written into the database," Whiffin said.

Whiffin said McCabe was searching "Hockomock sports scoreboard" just before 2:30 a.m. A short time later, McCabe searched "Ozone Basketball," which Whiffin said was the tab that was later used to search "hos long to die in cold," a search that included a misspelling.

According to Whiffin, there were five records that were deleted from McCabe's search database, and based on the data that likely happened sometime on January 31, 2022. But Whiffin said it does not appear McCabe deleted those entries herself.

"Ultimately I wasn't able to say what caused these deletions at these particular times, but I'm confident that it wasn't as a result of user interaction that's something that was brought on on purpose," Whiffin said, later being asked specifically by Brennan if he believes it was done by someone manually. "I don't believe it's possible given the situation and the information that's available that it would have been possible for the user to delete it. I believe it was more than likely a system event that caused that, but I've not been able to replicate that system event."

Hearing with crash reconstruction experts

When the half day of testimony concludes, a voir dire hearing will be held for crash reconstruction experts who were part of the now-closed federal investigation into O'Keefe's death.

Judge Beverly Cannone required Daniel Wolfe and Andrew Rentschler appear for the hearing without jurors present. The defense witnesses testified during Read's first trial and are expected to testify again that in their opinion, O'Keefe's injuries are not consistent with having been hit by a vehicle.

Cannone said at a recent hearing that she believes the defense has continued to violate her orders about discovery with the witnesses and wants to hear from them directly. Cannone said there appears to be 100 or more text messages that were deleted and not provided to the prosecution.

U.S. Supreme Court won't hear Karen Read's case

The U.S. Supreme Court announced Monday it will not take up Read's appeal to the nation's highest court. Read's request was heard in private on Friday, and the court announced Monday it was denied.

The 45-year-old faces charges of second-degree murder, manslaughter while operating under the influence of alcohol, and leaving the scene of personal injury and death.

Read's attorneys appealed the verdict of her first trial, arguing that two of the charges against her should be thrown out due to double jeopardy. Attorneys for Read have said that the murder and leaving the scene charges should be dropped because, behind closed doors, jurors said they unanimously agreed to acquit Read on those charges. Those discussions were never revealed in open court.

Read's attorneys unsuccessfully turned to the Supreme Court after being denied at all lower level courts. Read asked the Supreme Court for a delay in her state trial until a decision was made on whether the appeal would be heard, but that request was rejected.

Karen Read trial latest

On Friday, the jury visited 34 Fairview Road in Canton, the home where O'Keefe's body was found in the snow.

When jurors and attorneys returned to the courtroom, Dr. Faller, the former chief of pathology and lab medical director at Good Samaritan Hospital in Brockton, took the stand and testified that Read's blood sample was taken at 9:08 a.m., hours after O'Keefe was found. According to Faller, Read had a blood alcohol content (BAC) of 0.093%, above the legal limit for driving in Massachusetts, which is 0.08%.

How to watch the Karen Read trial

You can watch Karen Read's second trial streaming live on CBS News Boston or in the video player above when court proceedings start at 9 a.m. Testimony is expected to go until about 1 p.m. Monday, followed by the hearing without jurors present.