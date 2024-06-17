Watch Live: Karen Read murder trial testimony Day 26

DEDHAM – The high-profile Karen Read murder trial resumes on Monday as the prosecution is expected to rest its case in the coming days.

Read's attorneys told WBZ-TV's Kristina Rex they've gotten information that prosecutors will wrap up their case this week. The defense said earlier this month anticipates about four days of witnesses when it gets the case, and Judge Beverly Cannone told the jury previously that she "can safely say that you will get this case for your deliberation sometime in the last week in June."

Read is accused of hitting her boyfriend, Boston police officer John O'Keefe, with her SUV on January 29, 2022, and leaving him to die in the snow.

Her defense argues that Read is the victim of a coverup and is being framed by several people, including law enforcement. Read's attorneys say O'Keefe was actually killed during a fight inside retired Boston police officer Brian Albert's home at 34 Fairview Road in Canton, where his body was found.

What happened last week in the Karen Read case?

Massachusetts State Police Trooper Michael Proctor completed his testimony, which included damaging text messages he sent. The messages included derogatory comments about Read. Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey was asked about the testimony, saying she was "disgusted" by the texts.

Friday's testimony focused on Read's SUV driving in reverse around the time prosecutors say O'Keefe was killed. An expert also testified about the timing of Jennifer McCabe's Google search about how long it would take someone to die in the cold.

Karen Read trial schedule

There are full days of court proceedings scheduled on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and a half day on Friday. No court will be held on Wednesday due to the Juneteenth holiday.

There will be no jurors in the courtroom for Tuesday's proceedings. Attorneys will question potential defense witnesses without the jury present so Cannone can determine if they will be allowed to testify. Those witnesses include an expert in animal attacks and two crash experts.

Who is Karen Read?

Karen Read, 44, is from Mansfield, Massachusetts and was dating O'Keefe at the time of his death. Witnesses have said they had a strained relationship.

After dropping him off at the Canton house party in the early morning of January 29, 2022, Read drove to O'Keefe's house. When O'Keefe did not come home, and she couldn't get in touch with him, Read and two other women went out to look for him. Around 6 a.m., O'Keefe was found dead, covered in snow.

First responders at the scene later testified they heard Read say "I hit him."