Watch Live: Karen Read murder trial testimony Day 16 begins with Jennifer McCabe back on stand

DEDHAM – The Karen Read murder trial resumes on Wednesday, with key witness Jennifer McCabe back on the stand for a second day of cross-examination. McCabe was with Read when they found Boston police officer John O'Keefe's body in the snow outside a Canton home.

You can watch testimony live on CBS News Boston when it begins by clicking on the video player above.

Read is accused of hitting and killing O'Keefe, who she was dating at the time of his death, with her SUV and leaving him to die in the lawn of 34 Fairview Road in Canton during a snowstorm in 2022. Her defense says she is being framed and O'Keefe was killed during a fight inside the home, then brought outside.

The trial is taking place inside Norfolk Superior Court in Dedham, Massachusetts.

Witness Jennifer McCabe testifies during the trial of Karen Read at Norfolk County Superior Court, Friday, May 17, 2024, in Dedham. Charles Krupa / AP

How is Jennifer McCabe involved in the Karen Read case?

Defense attorney Alan Jackson is handling the cross-examination of McCabe, who was on the stand for several hours of contentious questioning on Tuesday.

McCabe is the sister of Nicole Albert, who lived at 34 Fairview Road with her husband, now retired Boston police officer Brian Albert. Defense attorneys claim the Albert and McCabe families are key figures in an alleged coverup.

During direct examination, McCabe said she heard Read say "I hit him, I hit him, I hit him," the morning O'Keefe was found dead. Jackson accused her of manufacturing her testimony.

Jackson also pressed McCabe on deleted phone records, accused her of "eavesdropping" on another witness's interview with police, and asked if she was directing others what to tell investigators.

"There is no story. There's facts and truth on this side. There's no story. The story that you've created is not the truth," McCabe testified on Tuesday.

McCabe has not yet been questioned about the Google search she made the morning of January 29, 2022. According to McCabe, Read asked her to search how long it would take someone to die in the cold after they found O'Keefe in the snow. Defense attorneys say the search was actually made hours before the body was found.

Who is Karen Read?

Karen Read, a 45-year-old Massachusetts woman, has been on trial for weeks in a murder case that has gained national attention.

Read pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder, manslaughter while operating under the influence of alcohol, and leaving the scene of personal injury and death.

Karen Read trial schedule

The court on Tuesday announced several days with no court proceedings over the next two weeks. Trial will not take place on Thursday, May 23. The trial will resume on Friday, May 24 with a full day of testimony. After Memorial Day on Monday, court will be back for a full day on Tuesday but then the jury will get the rest of the week off.

Read's trial is taking longer than expected after three weeks of testimony from nearly 40 witnesses. Experts told WBZ-TV a long trial runs the risk of losing the jury.